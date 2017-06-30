Trump says Russia likely hacked election but nobody 'knows for sure'

On the eve of his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump questioned the veracity of American intelligence about foreign meddling in the US election, arguing Thursday that Russia wasn't the only country that may have interfered. Opening his second overseas trip as president, Trump also warned North Korea that he's considering "some pretty severe things" in response to the isolated nation's unprecedented launch of a missile capable of reaching the US Though he declined to offer specifics on the US response, he called on all nations to confront the North's "very, very bad behavior."

