Price for New York-New Jersey rail tunnel rises to $12.9B
A project to build a new rail tunnel between New York and New Jersey has a new, higher price tag -- and continued questions over who will pay for it. The interim head of the development corporation formed to oversee the massive undertaking, John Porcari, said on Thursday the project will cost $12.9 billion, up from previous estimates of $7 billion to $10 billion.
