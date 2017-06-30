Pressure builds on Trump at home over...

Pressure builds on Trump at home over pledge for closer Moscow ties

14 hrs ago Read more: WJYI-AM Milwaukee

During his presidential campaign, Republican Donald Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "strong leader" with whom he would like to reset tense U.S.-Russian relations. But as Trump heads to his first face-to-face meeting as president with Putin on Friday at the G20 summit in Germany, he is under pressure at home to take a tough line with the Kremlin.

