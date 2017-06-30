There are on the Daily Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to cover abortion. In it, Daily Times reports that:

Insurance companies in Oregon would be required to cover abortions and other reproductive services at no cost to the patient regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity under a measure approved Wednesday by lawmakers. Oregon already has some of the most liberal abortion laws in the U.S., leaving out otherwise common requirements for waiting periods or spending limits on taxpayer funds.

