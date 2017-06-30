Oregon approves measure requiring ins...

Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to cover abortion

There are 1 comment on the Daily Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to cover abortion. In it, Daily Times reports that:

Insurance companies in Oregon would be required to cover abortions and other reproductive services at no cost to the patient regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity under a measure approved Wednesday by lawmakers. Oregon already has some of the most liberal abortion laws in the U.S., leaving out otherwise common requirements for waiting periods or spending limits on taxpayer funds.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Donny Brook

Laredo, TX

#1 2 hrs ago
The insurers will soon be leaving Oregon. Others insured in your state will be forced to pay higher rates to pay for insurance by private companies. You Oregonians have lost your minds. This will be in the Supreme Court. Count on Progressives to destroy what is good for everyone for a few.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia could have interfered with US vote: Trump 3 min CodeTalker 16
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,554,379
News Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy 6 min slick willie expl... 532
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 33 min Jacques in Ottawa 241,892
News Lynch: Americans must come before president, Co... 34 min spocko 118
News Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp... 44 min Kip 494
News Trump pledges to act on North Korean threat 56 min He Named Me Black... 1
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,872 • Total comments across all topics: 282,275,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC