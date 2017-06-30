Obama pushes tolerance, respect in ch...

Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood home Jakarta

There are 6 comments on the CTV story from 19 hrs ago, titled Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood home Jakarta. In it, CTV reports that:

Following another week of dust-ups between the media and U.S. President Donald Trump, his predecessor shared a bit of wisdom from the other side of the world about tolerance and taking the daily news cycle in stride. "I wasn't worried about what was in the newspapers today," former President Barack Obama said Saturday during a nostalgic visit to Indonesia's capital, his childhood home.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

3,285

Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
From the man that totally intolerant of the people, the economy, the working class and our health system.

Judged:

6

5

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
totallydisgusted

United States

#2 9 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
From the man that totally intolerant of the people, the economy, the working class and our health system.
Well, at least he is a MAN. Not a self-centered impetuous BOY who does nothing all day long but watch the news & tweet.

Judged:

4

4

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

3,285

Location hidden
#3 7 hrs ago
totallydisgusted wrote:
<quoted text>

Well, at least he is a MAN. Not a self-centered impetuous BOY who does nothing all day long but watch the news & tweet.
Mister don't cross this red line is a man......surly you jest.

Judged:

3

3

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
totallydisgusted

United States

#4 3 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>

Mister don't cross this red line is a man......surly you jest.
Ha Ha - of course I jest. Yep I do.;)
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

78,285

Location hidden
#5 1 hr ago
CodeTalker wrote:
From the man that totally intolerant of the people, the economy, the working class and our health system.
I pity the mentally handicapped. Get well soon.

Judged:

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

78,285

Location hidden
#6 1 hr ago
Obama's brilliant and compassionate voice is needed now more than ever. Please Barack, lead the fight against the callous and ignorant.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,878
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 5 min Patriot AKA Bozo 36,979
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Teaman 1,552,359
News News 17 Mins Ago Trump suggests just repeal Oba... 12 min Ronald 30
News James Comey fired as FBI director 13 min bad bob 4,048
News Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp... 30 min Ronald 366
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 32 min Chicagoan by Birth 8,720
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,698 • Total comments across all topics: 282,186,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC