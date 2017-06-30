Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood home Jakarta
There are 6 comments on the CTV story from 19 hrs ago, titled Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood home Jakarta. In it, CTV reports that:
Following another week of dust-ups between the media and U.S. President Donald Trump, his predecessor shared a bit of wisdom from the other side of the world about tolerance and taking the daily news cycle in stride. "I wasn't worried about what was in the newspapers today," former President Barack Obama said Saturday during a nostalgic visit to Indonesia's capital, his childhood home.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
3,285
Location hidden
|
#1 9 hrs ago
From the man that totally intolerant of the people, the economy, the working class and our health system.
|
United States
|
#2 9 hrs ago
Well, at least he is a MAN. Not a self-centered impetuous BOY who does nothing all day long but watch the news & tweet.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
3,285
Location hidden
|
#3 7 hrs ago
Mister don't cross this red line is a man......surly you jest.
|
United States
|
#4 3 hrs ago
Ha Ha - of course I jest. Yep I do.;)
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
78,285
Location hidden
|
#5 1 hr ago
I pity the mentally handicapped. Get well soon.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
78,285
Location hidden
|
#6 1 hr ago
Obama's brilliant and compassionate voice is needed now more than ever. Please Barack, lead the fight against the callous and ignorant.
|
|
