Obama Counsel Eisen: Trump's CNN Video 'Evidence of Mental Deterioration'
President Donald Trump's tweeted video showing himself "beating up" CNN is "evidence of mental deterioration," Norm Eisen, a former special counsel under President Barack Obama said Sunday. Shortly after Trump posted the doctored video from Wrestlemania 23 in 2007, in which CNN's logo was superimposed over the head of WWE owner Vince McMahon, Eisen posted a tweet of his own, saying that Trump needs a psychiatric evaluation.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RiccardoFire
|1,552,602
|Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy
|10 min
|Retribution
|292
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|17 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|36,983
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,887
|Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp...
|26 min
|The Patriotic Axe
|375
|How should an angry liberal celebrate the Fourt...
|32 min
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|34 min
|loose cannon
|241,814
