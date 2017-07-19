Michael Barone
Curious fact, and one disquieting for Republicans looking ahead to 2018: In the past 65 years, starting with 1952, the president's party has managed to win a majority of seats in an off-year election only four times. In the other 12 off-year elections, the opposition party won a majority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Obama Muslim
|1,555,534
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Justice Dale
|241,954
|How should an angry liberal celebrate the Fourt...
|48 min
|Lol
|188
|Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy
|1 hr
|bad bob
|636
|Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp...
|1 hr
|Black Russian
|536
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|2 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|692
|Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c...
|2 hr
|PayupSucka
|65
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC