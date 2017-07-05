Media: GOP's Health Care Bill is Going to Kill You

As Republicans get set to vote on a bill to repeal and replace ObamaCare, expect the liberal media to continue their efforts to derail any plan with distortions, lies and dire predictions that the bill will hurt and even kill many Americans. In the run-up to the vote, MSNBC political analyst Joan Walsh called House Speaker Paul Ryan a "monster" and charged that "the cruelty of this bill is beyond belief."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.