Hawaii prep school grad gets 45 days jail for bird deaths
Christian Gutierrez , a New Yo... . FILE- In this Dec. 27, 2016, file photo, Christian Gutierrez appears in a Honolulu courtroom to plead not guilty to animal cruelty charges in connection with the deaths of seabirds at a nature reserve in December 201... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|RoxLo
|1,555,277
|Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp...
|28 min
|TranshumanX
|521
|Russia could have interfered with US vote: Trump
|30 min
|Lol
|134
|Editorial: Surprise us, Mr. Trump: Name an Ethi...
|48 min
|fingers mcgurke
|7
|How should an angry liberal celebrate the Fourt...
|51 min
|Cat
|168
|Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy
|57 min
|okimar
|608
|Trump pledges to act on North Korean threat
|1 hr
|Trump is a joke
|35
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC