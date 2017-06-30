From the desk of... Russian interfere...

From the desk of... Russian interference in election a political Pearl Harbor

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

Fewer than two months ago, on May 10, President Trump invited two Russian diplomats into the White House to celebrate his firing of FBI Director James Comey. Having boasted on national TV that he'd removed Comey as a means of relieving pressure from the “fake news” investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Trump greeted Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak like old friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,554,629
News Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c... 3 min Dee Dee Dee 51
News Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy 4 min Retribution 573
News Russia could have interfered with US vote: Trump 11 min Retribution 74
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 15 min Into The Night 37,028
News Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp... 31 min Ivan 502
News How should an angry liberal celebrate the Fourt... 36 min spocko 125
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,383 • Total comments across all topics: 282,282,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC