Dual Citizenship and the Strange Case of the Election of Barack Obama
Jus sanguinis is a principle of nationality law by which citizenship is not determined by place of birth but by having one or both parents who are citizens of the state. Children at birth may automatically be citizens if their parents have state citizenship or national identities of ethnic, cultural, or other origins.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Julia
|1,554,076
|Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp...
|7 min
|Mick
|481
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 min
|Into The Night
|63,904
|How should an angry liberal celebrate the Fourt...
|8 min
|slick willie expl...
|80
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|10 min
|Into The Night
|37,008
|Trump faces delicate diplomatic dance with Puti...
|26 min
|fingers mcgurke
|16
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|51 min
|Ms Sassy
|8,743
