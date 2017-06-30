Democrat Kanew seeks to challenge Rep...

Democrat Kanew seeks to challenge Republican Rep. Blackburn

21 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A film writer and producer says he is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee next year. The Tennessean reports that Justin Kanew says he was inspired to run for the heavily Republican 7th Congressional District seat because he opposes efforts to replace and repeal former President Barack Obama's signature health care law.

