Demand for voter rolls shows ugly tru...

Demand for voter rolls shows ugly truth about Trump's voter fraud commission

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

If we need any further evidence that President Donald Trump's voter fraud commission is a sham, we can find it in its request for all 50 states to turn over exceedingly detailed information on its voter rolls, without any apparent justification. The vice chairman of the commission, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, sent a letter to all 50 states requesting the state's publicly-available voter rolls, including such personal information as the last four digits of someone's Social Security number and "information regarding military status."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 13 min bad bob 4,024
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 29 min Sunnier 1,552,115
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 36 min Dr Guru 241,799
News Feds plan to arrest parents who smuggled kids i... 1 hr tomin cali 1
News Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy 1 hr slick willie expl... 268
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Soetoro 63,870
News Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp... 5 hr Ronald 338
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,694 • Total comments across all topics: 282,169,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC