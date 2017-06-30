Civil rights activists raise alarm ov...

Civil rights activists raise alarm over Trump's DOJ pick

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

Civil rights and LGBT activists say they are concerned about President Donald Trump's nomination Thursday of Eric Dreiband to head the Justice Department's civil rights division because of his work defending major corporations and others against discrimination lawsuits. Dreiband, a labor attorney in Washington, D.C., who served as general counsel of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission under George W. Bush, has represented such companies as R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 min WHAT 36,982
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min VetnorsGate 1,552,426
News Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy 10 min Retribution 276
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 23 min Injudgement 8,723
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 40 min Barry Soetoro 63,886
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 47 min CHACHA 241,811
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... 1 hr slick willie expl... 106
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,931 • Total comments across all topics: 282,189,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC