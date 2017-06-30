Civil rights activists raise alarm over Trump's DOJ pick
Civil rights and LGBT activists say they are concerned about President Donald Trump's nomination Thursday of Eric Dreiband to head the Justice Department's civil rights division because of his work defending major corporations and others against discrimination lawsuits. Dreiband, a labor attorney in Washington, D.C., who served as general counsel of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission under George W. Bush, has represented such companies as R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 min
|WHAT
|36,982
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,552,426
|Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy
|10 min
|Retribution
|276
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|23 min
|Injudgement
|8,723
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|40 min
|Barry Soetoro
|63,886
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|47 min
|CHACHA
|241,811
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|106
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC