Chris Christie: A tale of two beaches

Chris Christie: A tale of two beaches

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

In early 2011, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie seemed like as good a bet as any to take on President Barack Obama and win back the White House for Republicans in 2012. Pundits and donors asked, sometimes begged him to run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Bob53 1,553,554
News Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy 11 min Retribution 421
News How should an angry liberal celebrate the Fourt... 16 min TRUMP 45 43
News America badly needs relationship counseling 22 min YouDidntBuildThat 1
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 25 min Justice Dale 241,861
News Trump faces delicate diplomatic dance with Puti... 50 min Retribution 4
News Obama Regularly Used 4th of July to Push Progre... 52 min YouDidntBuildThat 11
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,969 • Total comments across all topics: 282,236,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC