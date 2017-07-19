Analysis: Trump shows anew a willingn...

Analysis: Trump shows anew a willingness to break norms

12 hrs ago

President Donald Trump, during a visit to Poland, said he believes Russia may have interfered with the US election, along with other countries. He also said former President Obama knew about it months in advance, and did nothing about it.

Chicago, IL

