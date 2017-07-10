10 things to Know for Today

10 things to Know for Today

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

President Trump crowns his weekend rage against the news media with a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit - his face obscured by the CNN logo - outside a wrestling ring. President Trump is holding open a repeal-only option if Republicans can't reach agreement on a Republican bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law over the July 4 recess.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Canuk 1,552,902
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy 6 min He Named Me Black... 1
News How should an angry liberal celebrate the Fourt... 11 min He Named Me Black... 12
News The economy President Trump loves looks a lot l... 16 min He Named Me Black... 1
News U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election pr... 20 min He Named Me Black... 1
News US no longer 'friend' in Germany Merkel electio... 57 min inbred Genius 8
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr tina anne 63,889
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,642 • Total comments across all topics: 282,212,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC