1 day, 2 presidents: Merkel meets with Obama, then Trump
There's no secret about which of the two American presidents German Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting Thursday that she likes the most. On a day of odd political coincidences, Merkel sat down with one President she calls a friend and with whom she shares a political wavelength -- Barack Obama, and another, with whom she has had a frosty start -- Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c...
|4 min
|Logic Please
|64
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Yeah
|1,554,851
|Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy
|9 min
|Retribution
|585
|Op-Ed Contributor: Want to Get Rid of Trump? On...
|13 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|8
|How should an angry liberal celebrate the Fourt...
|15 min
|Retribution
|145
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|21 min
|Justice Dale
|241,896
|When nationalism is a worthy twin of patriotism
|37 min
|He Named Me Black...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC