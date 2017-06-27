With U.S. healthcare bill in disarray...

With U.S. healthcare bill in disarray, Republicans demand revamp

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Senate Republican leaders faced calls from critics within the party on Wednesday for major changes, rather than mere tinkering, to a major healthcare bill if they are to salvage their effort to repeal major parts of the Obamacare law. In a big setback to the seven-year Republican quest to undo Democratic former President Barack Obama's signature legislative achievement, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday abandoned plans to get the bill passed this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 11 min Cheech the Conser... 1,550,544
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership 12 min Geezer 9
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 47 min UMAKEWORLDPEACEUI... 241,712
News Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp... 50 min Ronald 221
News Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination... 1 hr C Kersey 2
News Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy 1 hr bottlecap 81
News How Trump is highlighting divisions among South... 3 hr Mothra 146
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,918 • Total comments across all topics: 282,098,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC