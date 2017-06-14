White House Torn Over Mueller's Role ...

White House Torn Over Mueller's Role as Pressure Grows

9 hrs ago Read more: News Max

A top aide to President Donald Trump suggested that special counsel Robert Mueller is biased even as the White House worked to end a day of speculation over whether the president is considering firing the head of the Russia probe. FEC report: Mueller's team includes big Democrat donors.

