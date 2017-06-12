White House says no determination yet...

White House says no determination yet on a Dreamera immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KICD-AM Spencer

The Trump administration is still reviewing a policy set in 2012 by U.S. President Barack Obama that protects from deportation nearly 600,000 immigrants brought into the country illegally by their parents, known as "Dreamers," a White House spokesman said on Friday. Rescinding the policy known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, would anger those who have said President Donald Trump is already too tough on immigration enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KICD-AM Spencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 8 min commander-in-thief 387
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 20 min WelbyMD 241,424
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 27 min Deep Throat 1,545,494
News Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes... 46 min slick willie expl... 122
News How Trump is highlighting divisions among South... 55 min Question 76
News Atheists on the march in America (Aug '09) 1 hr Subduction Zone 70,636
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 1 hr Ronald 2
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,805 • Total comments across all topics: 281,830,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC