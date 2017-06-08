VP Pence to visit Milwaukee Saturday

VP Pence to visit Milwaukee Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WAOW

Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Milwaukee on Saturday for a listening session and speech on former President Barack Obama's health care law. The vice president's office says Pence will meet with business leaders and families in Wisconsin to discuss the "adverse effects" of the law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Earl 1,541,740
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,726
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 24 min Trumpsajoke 133
News James Comey fired as FBI director 34 min Trudy 3,612
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 58 min Dances with Mullahs 225
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... 2 hr cost of AIPAC 2
News House Votes to Roll Back Post-2008 Financial Rules 2 hr Trump is a joke 23
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,263 • Total comments across all topics: 281,632,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC