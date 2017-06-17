Utah GOP to trim packed field running...

Utah GOP to trim packed field running for Chaffetz seat

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

About 1,000 Utah Republicans will gather for a special convention Saturday to cut down a field 12 candidates vying to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz and advance one candidate to an August primary election. Chaffetz announced earlier this year he's resigning at the end of June, leaving an enticing open seat for Republicans in what's considered one of the most conservative congressional districts in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Aquarius-WY 1,545,565
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 5 min spud 395
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 26 min Dr Guru 241,440
News James Comey fired as FBI director 1 hr John 3,809
News Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s... 8 hr slick willie expl... 25
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Logic Trumps Faith 63,779
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... 8 hr slick willie expl... 58
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,308 • Total comments across all topics: 281,840,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC