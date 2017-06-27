US threatens Syria, says Assad planning attack
The White House warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday that he and his military would "pay a heavy price" if it conducted a chemical weapons attack and said the United States had reason to believe such preparations were underway. The White House said in a statement released late on Monday the preparations by Syria were similar to those undertaken before an April 4 chemical attack that killed dozens of civilians and prompted US President Donald Trump to order a cruise missile strike on a Syrian air base.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|31 min
|Reality Check
|1,549,962
|Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp...
|2 hr
|Rick Perry s Closet
|149
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Ron Paul Liberty
|241,688
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|3 hr
|slick willie expl...
|178
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|3 hr
|slick willie expl...
|167
|Obama's secret struggle to punish Russia for Pu...
|4 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|92
|Koch urgency: Conservative network fears closin...
|4 hr
|SirPrize
|15
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC