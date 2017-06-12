US Interior chief visits Maine monume...

US Interior chief visits Maine monument that's under review

FILE - This May 8, 2017 file photo, shows an aerial view of Arch Canyon within Bears Ears National Monument revealing the vast landscape of the 1.35 million acres in southeastern Utah protected ... MEDWAY, Maine - U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said Wednesday that the goal of his tour of a newly created national monument that's under review by President Donald Trump's administration is to ensure that local communities had a "proper voice" in the designation. Zinke began his tour of Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument after meeting the night before with Republican Gov. Paul LePage, a key critic of the designation by President Barack Obama.

