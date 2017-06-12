US Interior chief visits Maine monument that's under review
FILE - This May 8, 2017 file photo, shows an aerial view of Arch Canyon within Bears Ears National Monument revealing the vast landscape of the 1.35 million acres in southeastern Utah protected ... MEDWAY, Maine - U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said Wednesday that the goal of his tour of a newly created national monument that's under review by President Donald Trump's administration is to ensure that local communities had a "proper voice" in the designation. Zinke began his tour of Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument after meeting the night before with Republican Gov. Paul LePage, a key critic of the designation by President Barack Obama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grey Ghostmoron
|1,544,551
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|26 min
|Hosea
|311
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|36 min
|Just Think
|241,387
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|spud
|3,804
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|4 hr
|Susanm
|84
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|8 hr
|Memory cancer
|241
|Ted Nugent: Treat Undocumented Immigrants Like ... (May '13)
|8 hr
|Memory cancer
|7
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC