U.S. considers possible sanctions aga...

U.S. considers possible sanctions against Venezuela oil sector - officials

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

The idea of striking at the core of Venezuela's economy, which relies on oil for some 95 percent of export revenues, has been discussed at high levels of the administration as part of a wide-ranging review of U.S. options, but officials said it remains under debate and action is not imminent. The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the United States could hit PDVSA as part of a "sectoral" sanctions package that would take aim at the OPEC nation's entire energy industry for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Reality Check 1,539,398
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 47 min Dr Guru 241,197
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 1 hr Cordwainer Trout 13
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 1 hr too much 221
News Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to a... 3 hr Retribution 42
News James Comey fired as FBI director 4 hr Quirky 3,462
News Putin: Blaming Russia for meddling in U.S. elec... 5 hr fingers mcgurke 5
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,446 • Total comments across all topics: 281,521,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC