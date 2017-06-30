U.S. army won't take transgender recruits till 2018 after Pentagon approves delay
Defense Secretary James Mattis on Friday approved a six-month delay in allowing transgender recruits to join the U.S. armed forces, a Pentagon spokeswoman said. Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement that Mattis accepted a recommendation to defer transgender applicants until Jan. 1. The Pentagon ended its ban on openly transgender people serving in the U.S. military in 2016 under the Barack Obama administration.
