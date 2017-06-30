U.S. army won't take transgender recr...

U.S. army won't take transgender recruits till 2018 after Pentagon approves delay

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Defense Secretary James Mattis on Friday approved a six-month delay in allowing transgender recruits to join the U.S. armed forces, a Pentagon spokeswoman said. Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement that Mattis accepted a recommendation to defer transgender applicants until Jan. 1. The Pentagon ended its ban on openly transgender people serving in the U.S. military in 2016 under the Barack Obama administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,551,971
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 min Into The Night 63,867
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 8 min Dr Guru 241,786
News Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp... 12 min Pope Benedictum 330
News Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy 24 min Ronald 248
News Immigration authorities will now arrest parents... 1 hr tomin cali 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 36,970
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,038 • Total comments across all topics: 282,160,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC