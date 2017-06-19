Trump's tease of possible Comey tapes fits familiar pattern
He dangled it on Twitter. He parried reporters' questions about it. He milked the moment, drawing out the drama for weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,547,603
|Fort Stockton Police Chief stepping down
|4 min
|pos bah
|3
|Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic...
|8 min
|BHM5267
|8
|Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv...
|11 min
|Aloha oe democraps
|178
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|56 min
|True
|3,833
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|1 hr
|okimar
|576
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|241,530
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC