Trump to push for rebuilding roads and bridges

9 hrs ago

President Donald Trump is launching a major push for a $1 trillion overhaul of the nation's roads and bridges, a key item on his agenda that's been stymied in Congress and overshadowed by White House controversies. Trump plans a series of events this coming week to highlight his effort to modernize American infrastructure - the highway, waterway, electrical and airway systems on which the nation operates.

