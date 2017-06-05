Trump to evangelicals: Wea re a under siege,a will be stronger

Trump to evangelicals: Wea re a under...

Trump to evangelicals: We are under siege, will be stronger

Read more: LA Daily News

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump sought comfort in the figurative embrace of his evangelical supporters Thursday as the FBI director he recently fired told Congress about their conversations. The president told a religious gathering that “we're under siege” but will emerge “bigger and better and stronger than ever.” Trump made no reference to James Comey in his remarks to the Faith and Freedom Coalition's annual gathering.

