Trump 'simply does not care' about HIV or AIDS, say 6 experts who just quit his advisory council
The first hints of an uncertain future for the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV and AIDS came last year, when Donald Trump's presidential campaign refused to meet with advocates for people living with HIV, said Scott Schoettes, a member of the council since 2014. That unease was magnified on Inauguration Day in January, when an official White House website for the Office of National AIDS Policy vanished, Schoettes said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,546,510
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|9 min
|FormerParatrooper
|3,813
|Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv...
|12 min
|okimar
|54
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|21 min
|FormerParatrooper
|149
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|32 min
|Into The Night
|36,924
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Coffee Party
|241,485
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Hooker
|63,815
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC