Trump reverses some Obama Cuba policy

Trump reverses some Obama Cuba policy

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Griffin Daily News

President Donald Trump's decision to reverse some Obama-era Cuba policies landed with a thud among many congressional Republicans who say the new approach surrenders a potentially lucrative market for American goods and services to competitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 10 min bad bob 425
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Cheech the Conser... 1,545,666
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 23 min Darly314 64
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... 23 min Frogface Kate 70
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr NotSoDivineMsM 241,448
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... 1 hr snarky anarchy 47
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 63,783
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,850,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC