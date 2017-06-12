Trump rails at probea s contradictions
President Donald Trump acknowledged for the first time Friday that he is under federal investigation as part of the expanding probe into Russia's election meddling. He lashed out at a top Justice Department official overseeing the inquiry, reflecting his mounting frustration with the unrelenting controversy that has consumed his early presidency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,545,401
|Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes...
|4 min
|fingers mcgurke
|109
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|10 min
|District10
|376
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|10 min
|Retribution
|11
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|16 min
|WelbyMD
|241,418
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|31 min
|Retribution
|30
|How Trump is highlighting divisions among South...
|53 min
|WelbyMD
|71
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC