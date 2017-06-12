Trump proposal aims at another way of...

Trump proposal aims at another way of getting people to work

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News Times

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Washington. Donald Trump is trying to change the subject from scandal back to his promise to make American job creation a top priority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Joe Doe 1,543,142
News Under Trump, US militias not ready to lay down ... 3 min Retribution 35
News How Trump is highlighting divisions among South... 10 min Voltaire 20
News LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight 14 min Pilots Nail Driv... 76
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 35 min LIbEralS 36,918
News House Votes to Roll Back Post-2008 Financial Rules 55 min Retribution 58
News Obama granted her clemency. Less than a year la... 1 hr NOM s Waffle House 21
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,038 • Total comments across all topics: 281,709,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC