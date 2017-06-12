Trump hands troop level decisions on Afghanistan to Pentagon
President Donald Trump's decision to allow his Pentagon chief to set U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan won't mean an immediate infusion of troops but should improve management of the war effort, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Wednesday. Still missing: an overall Trump strategy for America's longest conflict.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
|7 min
|yuck fou
|104
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|26 min
|Teaman
|1,544,766
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|39 min
|spud
|317
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|46 min
|positronium
|8,646
|How Trump is highlighting divisions among South...
|51 min
|Chilli J
|52
|Barack Obama deserves some blame for DC shootin...
|1 hr
|Darly314
|4
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|1 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|9
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC