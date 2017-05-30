Trump faces tough task unwinding Obama Cuba policy
In this March 21, 2016 file photo, Cuban President Raul Castro, right, lifts up the arm of President Barack Obama at the conclusion of their joint news conference at the Palace of the Revolution, in Havana, Cuba. The current Trump U.S. administration is close to announcing a new policy that would prohibit business with the Cuban military while maintaining the full diplomatic relations restored by Obama, according to a Trump administration official and a person involved in the ongoing policy review.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,538,525
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|21 min
|Ms Sassy
|3,379
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|39 min
|WelbyMD
|241,110
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Intelligent conse...
|36,904
|Trump: 'I will be a great unifier' (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|Darly314
|44
|Q&A: Could executive privilege block Comey test...
|4 hr
|Red Crosse
|1
|Pelosi: No debt limit increase to reward rich w...
|5 hr
|anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC