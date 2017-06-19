Trump eager for big meeting with Puti...

Trump eager for big meeting with Putin; some advisers wary

10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

President Donald Trump is eager to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin with full diplomatic bells and whistles when the two are in Germany for a multinational summit next month. But the idea is exposing deep divisions within the administration on the best way to approach Moscow in the midst of an ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. elections.

Chicago, IL

