Trump calls Russia election hack a a big Dem hoaxa

12 hrs ago Read more: KXL-AM Portland

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to call Russian interference in the 2016 election a "big Dem hoax" and slammed the Democratic National Committee over how it dealt with the hacking of its email systems last year. "Why did the DNC REFUSE to turn over its Server to the FBI, and still hasn't?" Trump wrote on Twitter.

