Trump calls Russia election hack a a big Dem hoaxa
President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to call Russian interference in the 2016 election a "big Dem hoax" and slammed the Democratic National Committee over how it dealt with the hacking of its email systems last year. "Why did the DNC REFUSE to turn over its Server to the FBI, and still hasn't?" Trump wrote on Twitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|WelbyMD
|241,547
|Obama's secret struggle to punish Russia for Pu...
|1 min
|Trump is a joke
|21
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Hershey Squirt
|1,548,069
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|5 min
|Jaimie
|3,877
|Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic...
|19 min
|anonymous
|34
|How Trump is highlighting divisions among South...
|29 min
|WelbyMD
|116
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|51 min
|Into The Night
|36,939
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC