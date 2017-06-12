Trump announces changes to Obama-era ...

Trump announces changes to Obama-era Cuba policy

President Trump unveiled plans Friday to re-institute travel and business restrictions with Cuba, reversing yet another Obama administration policy. "A free Cuba is what we will soon achieve," Trump declared after telling the crowd he was happy to be back with all his friends in 'Little Havana.'

