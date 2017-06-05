Trump administration waives ex-lobbyi...

Trump administration waives ex-lobbyists into government

14 hrs ago

US President Donald Trump's administration has granted about two dozen ethics waivers to ex-lobbyists and others now working in government - outpacing former President Barack Obama's administration despite the new president's promise to "drain the swamp" of Washington. The Office of Government Ethics on Wednesday disclosed about a dozen such waivers handed out across federal agencies.

