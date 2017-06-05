Trudeau talks sex appeal and takes se...

Trudeau talks sex appeal and takes selfies on Live with Kelly and Ryan

14 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gamely bantered about his sex appeal, his thoughts on Canada's relationship with the U.S., and how he'd like to see a woman lead the country as he appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Monday.

