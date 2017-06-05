Top Republican seeks action now to st...

Top Republican seeks action now to steady insurance markets

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this May 24, 2017, file photo, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Brady is calling for immediate action to stabilize health insurance markets around the country, even as the GOP-led Congress pursues repeal of the Barack Obama law that created them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 12 min Earl 1,541,500
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 23 min Frogface Kate 114
News House Votes to Roll Back Post-2008 Financial Rules 26 min Bill Dunning 15
News James Comey fired as FBI director 33 min CodeTalker 3,589
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Just Think 241,278
News GOP-run House poised to roll back post-2008 fin... 9 hr JCPete 2
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 9 hr Silent Echo 8,630
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. North Dakota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,914 • Total comments across all topics: 281,625,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC