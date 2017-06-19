They 'should have done a lot more': Top Democrat blasts Obama...
Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, criticized the Obama administration for its failure to take appropriate action after it learned Russia was meddling in the 2016 presidential election . "The Obama administration should have done a lot more when it became clear that not only was Russia intervening, but it was being directed at the highest levels of the Kremlin," Schiff told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday.
