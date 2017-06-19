They 'should have done a lot more': T...

They 'should have done a lot more': Top Democrat blasts Obama...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, criticized the Obama administration for its failure to take appropriate action after it learned Russia was meddling in the 2016 presidential election . "The Obama administration should have done a lot more when it became clear that not only was Russia intervening, but it was being directed at the highest levels of the Kremlin," Schiff told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp... 5 min AWonderfulName 27
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 35 min fred 642
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 57 min Dr Guru 241,633
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 3 hr Alt Right Lies 8,678
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 hr VetnorsGate 1,548,884
News Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - ... 5 hr Star444 1
News How Trump is highlighting divisions among South... 6 hr Mothra 129
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,681 • Total comments across all topics: 282,031,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC