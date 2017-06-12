Theater refuses to buckle after 'Caes...

Theater refuses to buckle after 'Caesar' Trump criticism

14 hrs ago

The Public Theater is refusing to back down after backlash over its production of "Julius Caesar" that portrays a Donald Trump-like dictator in a business suit with a long tie who gets knifed to death onstage. Delta Air Lines and Bank of America have pulled their sponsorship of the Public's version of the play, but in a statement Monday the theatre said it stands behind the production.

