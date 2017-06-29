The Obama family Father's Day tweets ...

The Obama family Father's Day tweets melt hearts

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

On Sunday, June 18, the Obama women wished former President Barack Obama a very happy Father's Day in the sweetest way. Continue clicking to see the Obama girls grow up right before America's eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min flack 1,545,992
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 2 min hung fu 463
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 18 min slick willie expl... 116
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... 34 min CodeTalker 76
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Swedenforever of ... 241,463
News How Trump is highlighting divisions among South... 1 hr Red Crosse 88
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... 1 hr Red Crosse 50
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,201 • Total comments across all topics: 281,869,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC