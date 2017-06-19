The Latest: White House answers request with Trump tweet
President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing event for the "Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017" in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2017, in Washington. less President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing event for the "Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017" in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, ... more The White House has sent a letter to the House Intelligence Committee that quotes President Donald Trump 's tweets about potential recordings of conversations between him and ousted FBI director James Comey .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp...
|2 min
|Professor Chaos
|5
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|14 min
|Sunnier
|1,548,964
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|25 min
|Cassandra_
|8,660
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|48 min
|pork bellied snig...
|241,616
|Obama's secret struggle to punish Russia for Pu...
|59 min
|Cassandra_
|64
|Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic...
|2 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|51
|How Trump is highlighting divisions among South...
|2 hr
|Mothra
|121
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC