The Latest: Trump tweets support for banking bill

President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with U.S. Mayors and Governors for an Infrastructure Summit in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2017. President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with U.S. Mayors and Governors for an Infrastructure Summit in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.