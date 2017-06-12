The Latest: Trump says new health car...

The Latest: Trump says new health care law will be 'kind'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

President Donald Trump is having lunch with Republican senators to discuss the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act. Trump said President Barack Obama's health care law "had been broken and it's been a broken promise."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 16 min CodeTalker 3,761
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr District 1 241,365
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr Yeah 1,543,719
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 2 hr Quirky 280
News LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight 4 hr Anita Bryant s Jihad 92
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr yet another Irving 63,761
News How Trump is highlighting divisions among South... 7 hr Mothra 39
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,016 • Total comments across all topics: 281,740,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC