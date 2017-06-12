The Latest: Trump says new health care law will be 'kind'
President Donald Trump is having lunch with Republican senators to discuss the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act. Trump said President Barack Obama's health care law "had been broken and it's been a broken promise."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|16 min
|CodeTalker
|3,761
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|District 1
|241,365
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Yeah
|1,543,719
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|2 hr
|Quirky
|280
|LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
|4 hr
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|92
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|yet another Irving
|63,761
|How Trump is highlighting divisions among South...
|7 hr
|Mothra
|39
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC