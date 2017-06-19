The Latest: Trump ponders solar panels on border wall
Trump is suggesting at a rally Wednesday evening in Iowa that a solar wall would "create energy and pay for itself." He then joked it would mean Mexico "will have to pay much less money" to build it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|USAsince1680
|1,547,292
|Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled inde...
|4 min
|spud
|17
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|36 min
|huntcoyotes
|3,824
|Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv...
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|170
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|2 hr
|Ronald
|559
|How Trump is highlighting divisions among South...
|2 hr
|OldSalty
|107
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Buster Steinbeizer
|241,512
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC