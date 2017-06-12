The Latest: Sessions wants his testim...

The Latest: Sessions wants his testimony open to public

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he wants his testimony before the Senate intelligence committee to be open to the public. The Justice Department says Sessions has requested Tuesday's committee hearing be open because he "believes it is important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him."

